With just 10 games remaining in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen has surged to the top of the German top division, 10 points ahead of second-place Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen moved up to 64 points after defeating 10-man Koln 2-0 at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday, with goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Bundesliga leaders also stretched their record unbeaten run to 34 matches across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Koln's Jan Thielmann received it in the 14th minute.

Bayern Munich, who are second with 54 points, were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion.

On matchday 27 of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid staged a superb comeback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Valencia.

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano denied Real Madrid's winning goal with the final whistle.

Both sides missed several scoring chances, but when Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was about to score the winner, Manzano blew the final whistle, and denied the goal.

Later Bellingham was shown a red card and sent off for his objections.

Second-place Girona suffered a narrow loss against Real Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix and Barcelona were held to a goalless draw over Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium.

Real Madrid leads the table with 66 points, Girona follows with 59 points, and Barcelona comes in third with 58 points.