ISLAMABAD - Ba­lochistan National Party-Men­gal’s Akhtar Mengal boycot­ted the election for the prime minister. Despite insistence from PTI’s Amir Dogar and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, the BNP chief remained seated in the opposition benches and refused to cast a vote. It must be noted that the JUI-F has also boycotted the election on allegations of rigging in the February 8 general elections.