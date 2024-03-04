Boy electrocuted catching stray kite

FAISALABAD - A teenager boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in the area of Sadar police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 19-year-old Shehzad Iqbal of Syedwala was work­ing in a factory situated at Kararwala Road where he went on rooftop of the factory to catch a stray kite, but he acci­dentally touched a live electricity wire passing near the roof. As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medi­cal assistance. The police took the body into custody while further investiga­tion was under progress, he added.

SIX DACOITS ARRESTED,WEAPONS RECOVERED

The police have arrested six alleged dacoits and recovered three motor­cycles, cash, weapons and other items from them. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sadar Sammun­dri police conducted a raid in Chak No. 412-GB and arrested two mem­bers of a dacoit gang including Sultan Hussain and Saqib, and recovered one motorcycle, Rs.30,000 in cash, a pistol and mobile-phones from them. Mean­while, Millat Town police arrested four members of a gang including Waqar Ashraf, Fahad Khalid, Qaisar Abbas and Qadar Alam, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, rob­bery and other cases. The police re­covered two motorcycles, Rs. 50,000 in cash, one dozen mobile-phones and weapons from them, he added.

BOARD FACTORY GUTTED

Precious material at a board fac­tory was reduced to ashes in the area of Khurarianwala police station. Res­cue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted in a board factory situated at Azhar Town near National Textile University due to un­known reasons. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt pre­cious material present in factory over the area of 2 kanals. Receiving infor­mation, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot along with 4 ve­hicles and brought the fire under con­trol after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this regard, he added.

GREYHOUND RACECONCLUDES AT UAF

A three-day greyhound race con­cluded at Racecourse Ground, Univer­sity of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Sunday. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan witnessed the competition and termed the grey­hound race an entertaining sport. He said that the university was used to hold such events to promote the rural culture and strengthen scientists and farmers’ connection. He said that it was a part of spring festival.