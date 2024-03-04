Monday, March 04, 2024
Centurion Usman stars in Sultans' success over Karachi Kings

Centurion Usman stars in Sultans’ success over Karachi Kings
Azhar Khan
March 04, 2024
LAHORE   -  Usman Khan’s spectacular century steered Multan Sultans to a decisive 20- run victory over Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. 

Usman Khan’s remarkable century was undoubtedly the highlight of the match, earning him the player of the match award. His unbeaten 106 off 59 balls was the centerpiece of the Multan Sultans’ formidable total of 189/3, setting a chal­lenging target for the home team. Despite a valiant effort, Karachi Kings fell short, managing 169/7 in their allotted 20 overs. 

The Multan Sultans’ innings got off to a rocky start, losing Reeza Hendricks early for 13 runs. However, captain Mohammad Rizwan, alongside Khan, steadied the ship with a pivotal second-wicket part­nership. Rizwan crafted a well-played 58 off 44 balls, including five boundaries, be­fore falling in the 18th over. 

Despite a brief hiccup with Iftikhar Ahmed’s dismissal for four runs, Us­man Khan continued his assault on the Karachi Kings’ bowlers, reaching his century in the final over with a majes­tic six. Khushdil Shah remained not out at 6, pushing the Sultans to a competi­tive total. For Karachi Kings, Blessing Muzarabani bagged two wickets for 32 while while Hasan Ali managed 1 wicket for 34. 

Chasing 190 for victory, Karachi Kings started their innings on a shaky note, losing Tim Seifert early for just 1 run. Captain Shan Masood and Shoaib Ma­lik put up a fight with scores of 36 and 38, respectively, but the Sultans’ bowl­ers kept the pressure on, taking crucial wickets at regular intervals. Despite a late surge from Mohammad Nawaz, who remained not out at 27, and Hasan Ali’s quickfire 17, the Kings could not over­come the mounting run rate, ending their innings 20 runs short of the target. 

Multan Sultans’ bowling attack was led by Usama Mir, who claimed 2 wick­ets for 29 runs. David Willey, Moham­mad Ali, Chris Jordan, and Khushdil Shah also contributed with crucial wick­ets, effectively stifling the Kings’ chase.

SCORES IN BRIEF
MULTAN SULTANS 189/3 (Usman
Khan 106*, Mohammad Rizwan 58;
Blessing Muzarabani 2-32, Hasan
Ali 1-34) defeated KARACHI KINGS
169/7 (Shoaib Malik 38, Shan Masood
36; Usama Mir 2-29) by 20 runs.

Azhar Khan

