China, Iran greet Shehbaz on election as PM

ISLAMABAD - China and Iran yesterday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif on his election as prime minister of Pakistan. In his mes­sage, Chinese top leadership President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang yester­day congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as prime minister of Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping expressed the confidence that under the leadership of PM-elect Sheh­baz and Pakistan’s new government, and un­der the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan, the country would be able to make new and greater achievements in the cause of national development and progress.

He stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strength­en exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), contin­ue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooper­ative partnership, build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create more well-being for the two peoples.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang of the State Coun­cil also sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raiisi also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new PM.

In a message, the President expressed his confidence that the two countries, in the light of the deep historical and cultural links, will work harder to strengthen and expand coop­eration in order to achieve the desired and be­fitting level of the relations between the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan.

The President stressed that Iran was ful­ly prepared to strengthen and deepen all as­pects of bilateral relations with the brother­ly and neighboring country Pakistan within the framework of its constant policy. He ex­pressed hope that the new government of Pa­kistan will take steps towards the growth and prosperity of Pakistan and prayed to Almighty God for the success of the new government and the happiness and well-being of the hon­ourable nation of Pakistan.