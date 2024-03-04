Citizens for implementation of govt price list

PESHAWAR - The citizens have urged the government to en­force stringent measures against ven­dors who are not selling essential commodities at the prices listed by the authorities.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a consumer Mrs Farhat said that shop­keepers are not selling food items ac­cording to the government rates and there should be a constant check of district administration. She de­manded strict action against the tres­passers which are making the liveli­hood of the public difficult.

According to details, the prices of various food items increased with every passing day including onion Rs200 per kg, tomato Rs 40, white potato Rs80, and red potato Rs110 per kg.

The prices of peas Rs170, okra Rs240, garlic Rs580 ginger Rs600 per kg, lemon Rs120, cauliflower Rs90, capsicum Rs220, and eggplant Rs120 per kg are being sold in the market.

As far as the rates of the fruits are concerned the price of fruits includ­ing Kabuli apple Rs380, golden apple Rs280, and Iranian apple Rs310 per kg are being sold without following the official rate issued by the district administration.

Malta Punjabi Rs280, Malta Swat Rs450 while Kino Rs330 per dozen are being sold, besides guava Rs280, pomegranate Rs400, and bananas Rs110 to Rs180 per dozen. The live chicken is being sold at Rs480 per kg.