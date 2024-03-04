Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC), Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din Sunday visited different areas in provin­cial capital and reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive.

According to LWMC sources here, the ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative was gaining momentum as per the direction of Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz. Babar Sahib Din canceled Sunday leave of of­ficers and operational staff to en­sure uninterrupted cleaning op­eration.

The CEO emphasised on clean­ing streets, interior areas, and open plots. Additionally, depart­ment heads had been tasked to monitor cleanliness measures across nine towns of Lahore. Community mobilizers were also actively engaged, joining LWMC teams in raising awareness about cleanliness.

CM’s cleanliness initiative receives praise

The newly-elected Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz has received praise from various sectors of so­ciety for her cleanliness initiative.

Talking to mediamen on Sun­day, Malik Sajid Ali Attique, repre­senting the Narang Civil Society, commended the establishment of a complaint cell, emphasizing its importance in addressing griev­ances often overlooked by local bodies staff. He stressed the im­portance of citizen participation and urged them not to hesitate in reporting negligence.

Dr. Ahsaan Zafar, provincial president of Anjuman-e-Nau­jawanan-e-Pakistan, lauded the chief minister’s warning to of­ficers responsible for cleanliness, seeing it as a positive step to­wards improving the province’s sanitation.