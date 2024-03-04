Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din Sunday visited different areas in provincial capital and reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive.
According to LWMC sources here, the ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative was gaining momentum as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Babar Sahib Din canceled Sunday leave of officers and operational staff to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operation.
The CEO emphasised on cleaning streets, interior areas, and open plots. Additionally, department heads had been tasked to monitor cleanliness measures across nine towns of Lahore. Community mobilizers were also actively engaged, joining LWMC teams in raising awareness about cleanliness.
CM’s cleanliness initiative receives praise
The newly-elected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has received praise from various sectors of society for her cleanliness initiative.
Talking to mediamen on Sunday, Malik Sajid Ali Attique, representing the Narang Civil Society, commended the establishment of a complaint cell, emphasizing its importance in addressing grievances often overlooked by local bodies staff. He stressed the importance of citizen participation and urged them not to hesitate in reporting negligence.
Dr. Ahsaan Zafar, provincial president of Anjuman-e-Naujawanan-e-Pakistan, lauded the chief minister’s warning to officers responsible for cleanliness, seeing it as a positive step towards improving the province’s sanitation.