Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum

Our Staff Reporter
March 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC), Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din Sunday visited different areas in provin­cial capital and reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive.

According to LWMC sources here, the ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative was gaining momentum as per the direction of Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz. Babar Sahib Din canceled Sunday leave of of­ficers and operational staff to en­sure uninterrupted cleaning op­eration.

The CEO emphasised on clean­ing streets, interior areas, and open plots. Additionally, depart­ment heads had been tasked to monitor cleanliness measures across nine towns of Lahore. Community mobilizers were also actively engaged, joining LWMC teams in raising awareness about cleanliness. 

CM’s cleanliness initiative receives praise

The newly-elected Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz has received praise from various sectors of so­ciety for her cleanliness initiative.

China’s success in innovation holds promise for Pakistan

Talking to mediamen on Sun­day, Malik Sajid Ali Attique, repre­senting the Narang Civil Society, commended the establishment of a complaint cell, emphasizing its importance in addressing griev­ances often overlooked by local bodies staff. He stressed the im­portance of citizen participation and urged them not to hesitate in reporting negligence.

Dr. Ahsaan Zafar, provincial president of Anjuman-e-Nau­jawanan-e-Pakistan, lauded the chief minister’s warning to of­ficers responsible for cleanliness, seeing it as a positive step to­wards improving the province’s sanitation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024