CM announces establishment of first public cancer hospital in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the establishment of the first public cancer hospital in the province.

She made this announcement while reviewing the proposed site of the first public cancer hospital near Valencia Town in Lahore today.

On the occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister was briefed about the proposed site of the cancer hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab Chief Minister said that the Punjab government will bring in the best doctors and the latest machinery for treating patients at the cancer hospital.