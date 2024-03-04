Monday, March 04, 2024
CM Maryam congratulates her uncle on his election as PM

Staff Reporter
March 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has con­gratulated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on being elected Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time. She said.”I also congratulate the people of Pakistan as they have got a Khadim.” Madam Chief Minister expressed good wishes for the success of elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. She said,”A new era of service will begin in Pakistan under the leadership of Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif. Nation’s servant and Nawaz Sharif’s soldier Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Prime Minister will bring prosperity and development.” The chief min­ister said,”Shahbaz Sharif’s speed, hard work, efficiency and honesty are world-renowned. His past is witness to his hard work, efficiency and merit.” She said, “The election of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a victory of true democracy.” She added.”Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership is indispensable for solving economic, social and political problems of Pakistan.”

China’s success in innovation holds promise for Pakistan

Staff Reporter

