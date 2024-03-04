CM Maryam for special treatment to special children

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday took immediate action on the social media appeal of a 20-year-old disabled youth of Fort Abbas and ful­filled his wish. On special instructions of the Chief Minister, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar reached Ahmed Raza’s house and presented him with an elec­tric wheelchair and gifts. On the request of Ahmad Raza, the chief minister also talked to him on video call. The Chief Minister said, “Young people like Ahmad Raza are very special to us. Every special child of Punjab will be taken care of like my own children.” Deputy Speaker Za­heer Chunnar said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured Ahmed Raza of a job on his request, and also gave him her con­tact number.

MARYAM NAWAZ VOWS TO TAKE MEASURES TO PROTECT WILDLIFE

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday vowed to take effective measures to protect wildlife in Punjab. “Will take comprehensive and effective measures to protect wildlife in Punjab”, said the chief minister in her message on World Wildlife Day 2024. She added: “The importance of wildlife in maintain­ing ecological balance cannot be under­estimated”. She said that realizing the importance of biodiversity, the Punjab government will take effective measures to bring environmental balance. “Conser­vation of all kinds of wildlife from wild sheep found in the Salt Range to ‘talurs’ of Cholistan and to the dolphins, is our top priority. Like the entire Pakistan, Nature has blessed Punjab with beauti­ful wildlife, the protection and promo­tion of which is our responsibility.” She further stated: “On World Wildlife Day, I pay tribute to the workers and organiza­tions serving in this field”.