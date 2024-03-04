CM Maryam initiates 'Sarkein Bahal Punjab Khushhal' project

The Punjab government has initiated “Sarkein Bahal Punjab Khushhal” project.

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The C&W secretary gave a detailed briefing on the condition of roads.

The CM gave a deadline for the construction of all small and big roads’ repairs and maintenance across the province. The chief minister directed the officers to implement axle load management system on all the new and old roads.

She ordered the authorities to complete the construction and maintenance of major road bridges at the earliest. She sets a target of six month for the completion of repair and restoration of more than 153 roads and bridges in six months.

Expressways on five important connecting roads was also instructed.

In the meeting, it was also decided to build Multan, Vehari roads under public-private partnership.

The CM directed that no road should be dilapidated throughout the province and there would be no compromise on the work quality.

The meeting was also informed about the 7948 km of roads survey was completed.

Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, MPA Azma Bokhari, the chief secretary, the B&D chairman and others were also present on the occasion.