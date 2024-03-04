CM Murad to approach PM for release of funds to complete K-IV project

KARACHI - Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal govern­ment has only released Rs4 billion for the K-IV project, which is less than a quarter of the allocated amount of Rs16 billion and this short­fall will cause further delays to the project, therefore and he plans to approach Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to discuss the issue.

This he said while talking to media just after submit­ting the nomination papers of PPP Senate Candidates – Jam Saifullah Dharejo, Aslam Abro and their cov­ering candidates Waqar Mehdi and Aajiz Dhamraha at the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sindh.

It may be noted that these two senate seats had fallen vacant after the resignation of two PPP Senators - Nisar Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar who returned as members of the provincial assembly of Sindh in the general election held on Feb 8. The chief minister said that both the PPP candi­dates would easily be elect­ed as Senators from the provincial assembly. “We need only 108 votes against which we have 114 votes in the assembly, therefore we will get them elected easily for which I am congratu­lating President Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

In response to a ques­tion, the Chief Minister stated that Mayor Murtaza Wahab is working tirelessly to develop Karachi into one of the most advanced cities in the world. As an elected mayor, he has all the nec­essary powers. The CM expressed that any further reforms to the local bod­ies law, if required, will be made by the Sindh Assem­bly. The CM also expressed regret that the PML-N was not authorized to make amendments to the local bodies law, as demanded by the MQM.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had talked to the MQM for the election of Speakers and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assem­bly. Presently, MQM leader­ship is in Islamabad for the Prime Minister’s election and we would approach them for the presidential election, the CM said.

Mr Shah admitted that MQM and Sunni Ittehad Council have stakes in Sindh, therefore we would consult them for legislation, and other concerned mat­ters. “I want to take all the stakeholders together so that the issues of the prov­ince can be resolved with collective wisdom.

He said that maintenance of law & order was the re­sponsibility of the provin­cial government for which he has given necessary in­structions to the police and the Rangers. “We would soon get rid of street crimi­nals and dacoits in the Riv­erine area.

When asked about his plans, the Chief Minister stated that he is fully com­mitted to implementing the 10-point election manifesto of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto with utmost sincer­ity. He further added that the PPP government in Sindh has always worked diligently to serve the peo­ple of the province, which is why the people have elected the party to power in Sindh for the fourth con­secutive term.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister stated that the newly elected Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, would be taking the oath of his position today (Monday). The CM further added that the pri­mary responsibility of the Prime Minister would be to strengthen the economy. The people of the country are currently facing an un­precedented rise in prices, and the new federal gov­ernment would have to take steps to alleviate this issue. According to the CM, this can only be achieved by withdrawing the subsidies being enjoyed by the elite.

Mr Shah stated that he intends to write a letter to the prime minister, request­ing for the completion of the K-IV project. He emphasized that the K-IV project is cru­cial to meet the water re­quirements of the city. The federal government had al­located Rs16 billion for the project, but only Rs4 billion has been released so far. He expressed concern that if the remaining funds for the project are not released soon, it will cause further delays. Murad Ali Shah said that on special occasions such as Ramadan, Eid-ul_Azha and others the traders drop down prices of edible items and clothes but in Pak­istan, the price of such items were deliberately increased which was unfortunate.