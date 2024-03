Coach360 launches EdTech platform to empower youth

KARACHI - Coach360, a platform for mentor­ing and counseling young talent, has launched Skills360, one of the first privately owned EdTech institutes in Pakistan, focused on upskilling the country’s existing and upcoming workforce. It aims to empower Pakistan’s youth by providing it with essential IT skills for a secure financial future. The platform adopts a structured approach to career advancement, offering a simple yet impactful process starting with the selec­tion of a course aligned with an individual’s career aspirations. Learning is facilitated by indus­try experts who impart relevant and current knowledge, followed by interactive assessments to test and refine acquired skills.

The uniqueness of Skills360 lies in encouraging real-world application of learned skills, creating a pathway for indi­viduals to start earning. At its launch, Skills360 is introducing courses in Graphic Design and CMS (Content Management Sys­tem) Development to start with, with plans to expand its course offerings in the future. Speaking at the occasion, Burhan Mirza, Co-Founder of Skills360, stated, “Skills360 is not just a learning platform; it is a gateway to finan­cial empowerment. Our focus is on equipping individuals with practical and in high demand skills that not only make them job-ready but set them on a path to secure financial futures.”

Adding his views, Kashif Hus­sain Shah, Executive Director of Skills360, emphasised: “The sig­nificance of skill development in today’s competitive landscape is profound. Our courses are de­signed to ensure that our learn­ers are ready to compete with the world’s best. Our vision is that there is no need for the youth to migrate, as with the required skills, they remain in Pakistan, with their families, while earn­ing online, and also contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings.” The launch event was attended by senior represen­tatives from various organisa­tions and influential personali­ties from the digital world, and the education sector, including Mr Shahab Sarki, Senior Advo­cate Supreme Court of Pakistan. At the event a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Skills360 and ProByte, one of the leading IT companies in Pakistan, underlin­ing a commitment to advancing digital skills and fostering inno­vation in Pakistan’s job market.