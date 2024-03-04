Collapsed tower not linked with supply: KE

KARACHI - The collapse of a tower in Gulshan-i-Hadeed early this week had no impact on power supply to Karachi as the transmission line in question was not connect­ed to any power source, K-Electric says in a state­ment issued here. It added that the transmission was undergoing commissioning and testing when the trans­mission infrastructure was affected due to heavy winds that caused the collapse of one tower. The statement said that relevant teams were swiftly dispatched for thorough assessment and to devise appropriate re­medial measures.