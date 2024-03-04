Monday, March 04, 2024
Commissioner directs to devise plan for eliminating encroachments on Nullah Leh

APP
March 04, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   Com­missioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak has direct­ed the officials concerned to devise a comprehen­sive plan for eliminating encroachments around the Nullah Leh on a per­manent basis. Chairing a meeting about develop­ment projects at his office here Sunday, the Commis­sioner directed the offi­cials of the Public Health Department and WASA to present a report of con­structing a road on both sides of Nullah Leh and cleanliness of the Leh in the next meeting. He di­rected the concerned de­partments to coordinate with each other and com­plete the Ring road project by November 30, 2024. The Commissioner said that the feasibility of sig­nal free corridor from Pir­wadhai to Kuchari Chowk had been completed and further progress would be accelerated soon on this project for the smooth flow of the traffic. He in­formed that Adyala Road was also being made a dual carriageway and work on this project would be com­pleted at a fast pace. Aamir Khattak further directed to complete the plantation campaign arrangements in time and special atten­tion should be paid to the plantation in Murree. He directed the Deputy Com­missioner Murree and Parks and Horticulture Agency to give attention to the restoration of the beautification of hill sta­tion preserving its natural beauty.

