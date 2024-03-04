Contract employees greeted KP CM

SWABI - All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Univer­sities Contract Employees Associ­ation (ACUSIA) while welcoming Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed the hope that he would ensure the permanent em­ployment of temporary employees in the government universities of the province.

In this regard, a meeting was held in Peshawar under the chair­manship of All Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Universities Contract Employ­ees Association BPS (1 to 16) Jan Alam Khan. In which Pesha­war University Contract Employ­ees Focal Person Hameed Khan, Khushal Khan Khattak Karak Uni­versity, Focal Person Ali Moham­mad Jan, Bacha Khan University Charsadda Focal Person Bismil­lah Jan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Fo­cal Person and University Obai­dur Rehman, Focal Person of Swa­bi University, Hussain Iqbal, Focal Person of Malakand University and Focal Person of other univer­sities of the province participated in large numbers.

In the meeting, President Jan Alam Khan and the focal person of the universities of the entire prov­ince welcomed and wished Ali Amin Gandapur for being elect­ed as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was demanded to fulfil the promise made to the con­tract employees of the universities.