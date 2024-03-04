Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Contract employees greeted KP CM

APP
March 04, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI  -  All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Univer­sities Contract Employees Associ­ation (ACUSIA) while welcoming Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed the hope that he would ensure the permanent em­ployment of temporary employees in the government universities of the province.

In this regard, a meeting was held in Peshawar under the chair­manship of All Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Universities Contract Employ­ees Association BPS (1 to 16) Jan Alam Khan. In which Pesha­war University Contract Employ­ees Focal Person Hameed Khan, Khushal Khan Khattak Karak Uni­versity, Focal Person Ali Moham­mad Jan, Bacha Khan University Charsadda Focal Person Bismil­lah Jan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Fo­cal Person and University Obai­dur Rehman, Focal Person of Swa­bi University, Hussain Iqbal, Focal Person of Malakand University and Focal Person of other univer­sities of the province participated in large numbers.

Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum

In the meeting, President Jan Alam Khan and the focal person of the universities of the entire prov­ince welcomed and wished Ali Amin Gandapur for being elect­ed as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was demanded to fulfil the promise made to the con­tract employees of the universities.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709505299.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024