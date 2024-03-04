Country will progress under PM Shehbaz's leadership: NA deputy speaker

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has said the success of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister represents the trust of the coalition partners and the house members on his ability.

He made this remark after Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister for the second time.

Mr Shah said, “Shehbaz Sharif is a sincere, thoughtful and experienced political leader and the federal government under his leadership will lead the country towards the path of development and prosperity.”

He further said Shehbaz Sharif has always served the country and the nation selflessly during his political career.

Moreover, the deputy speaker expressed good wishes for the newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif.