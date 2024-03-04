Current parliament doesn't represent people: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the present parliament is not representative of the people of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said the rigging which took place in the recent election had broken the records of all previous elections.

He made this remark after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister of Pakistan for the second time.

He said the JUI-F has never promoted profanity in politics and the party is still clear about its objective and it would always pursue politics by standing on its principles.

The JUI chief claimed further that the Balochistan and Sindh assemblies were bought that set the worst example of rigging in the recent election. The posts in these assemblies have been shared without representation of the true will of the people, he added.

He added unfair and undemocratic methods have been used by those parties which have come to power while adding the same parties protest for democratic values when in the opposition.