Death toll from pneumonia rises to 456 in Punjab

LAHORE - Five more children died of pneumo­nia across Punjab on Sunday taking the death toll in about three months to 456, reported on Sunday.

However, no death was reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

As many as 464 new cases of pneumonia have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours while 98 new cases were reported in Lahore during one day.

So far about 456 deaths and 36054 cases of pneu­monia were reported in Punjab this year while 73 deaths and 8085 cases of pneumonia were reported in Lahore this year.