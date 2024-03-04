Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Death toll from pneumonia rises to 456 in Punjab

INP
March 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Five more children died of pneumo­nia across Punjab on Sunday taking the death toll in about three months to 456, reported on Sunday.

However, no death was reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

As many as 464 new cases of pneumonia have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours while 98 new cases were reported in Lahore during one day.

So far about 456 deaths and 36054 cases of pneu­monia were reported in Punjab this year while 73 deaths and 8085 cases of pneumonia were reported in Lahore this year.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709505299.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024