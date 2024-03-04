Defence Ministry announces multiple job openings in Pakistan

The Ministry of Defense in Islamabad has revealed several job vacancies for different roles as part of the “Establishment of Technology Assessment Lab” project. These positions are offered on a contract basis, and individuals keen on applying are encouraged to submit their applications online via the official website.

Positions Available:



-Director CC Lab

-Senior Smart & SW Evaluator

-Senior Hardware Device Evaluator



-Senior Network Evaluator

-Jr. Smart & SW Evaluator

-Jr. Hardware Devices Evaluator

-Jr. Network Evaluator

-Support Staff

-Driver



Candidates meeting the required qualifications and criteria are encouraged to apply online through the prescribed application form available at www.njp.gov.pk. The deadline for applications is within fifteen (15) days of the publication of the advertisement. It is essential to submit complete applications as incomplete ones will be rejected.

Selection Process



The Ministry will only reach out to shortlisted candidates for a test/interview. It stresses gender equality and retains the right to withhold appointments or leave posts unfilled as advertised. Candidates currently serving in government roles must furnish a valid NOC during the interview phase.

Contract Basis



Initially, appointments for these positions will be on a contract basis for one (1) year, with the potential for extension based on performance evaluation. The Ministry’s objective is to staff these roles to aid in setting up the Technology Assessment Lab and to bolster technological capabilities within the defense sector.