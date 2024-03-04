DS Polo edge FG Polo in 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo

LAHORE - DS Polo defeated FG Polo by a narrow margin of 10-9 in the crucial match of the 3rd Presi­dent of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank and Faysal Bank, here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

The officials of Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank and Faysal Bank graced the occasion with their presence while Jinnah Polo Fields officials, polo play­ers, their families and polo en­thusiasts were also present on the occasion to watch and en­joy the nail-biting polo match between DS Polo and FG Polo, won by the former.

The match was a showcase of exceptional talent and sports­manship, with English polo star Max Charlton leading DS Polo with his remarkable skills and scoring eight of the team’s goals while teammates Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana added one goal each. On the opposing side, FG Polo’s Raul Laplacette impressed with seven goals, supported by Raja Mikayial Sami and Andres Fer­nando, who each scored once.

The match kicked off with an intense first chukker, where both teams showcased their prowess by netting two goals apiece, setting the scoreboard at 2-2. The momentum con­tinued into the second chuk­ker, with both teams locked in a tight contest, each adding three goals to their tally and concluding the chukker at a deadlock of 5-5. The compe­tition remained fierce in the third chukker, with both sides contributing two more goals each, keeping the score evenly matched at 7-7.

The fourth chukker opened with FG Polo capitalizing on a 30-yard penalty, taking a brief 8-7 lead. However, DS Polo re­sponded with vigor, scoring two consecutive goals to edge ahead with a 9-8 lead. The ten­sion mounted in the fifth and decisive chukker as FG Polo leveled the score at 9-9 with an equalizing goal. The teams con­tinued to exchange offensive plays in a bid for the decisive goal, but it remained elusive.

In the match’s climactic mo­ments, DS Polo broke through, securing the match-winning goal to seal a nail-biting 10-9 victory. The match was offici­ated by Nico Scortichini and Mark John Holmes, ensuring a fair and competitive spirit throughout. Tomorrow (Tues­day), BN Polo will compete against DS Polo.