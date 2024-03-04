DS Polo edge FG Polo in 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo

LAHORE - DS Polo defeated FG Polo by a narrow margin of 10-9 in the crucial match of the 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank and Faysal Bank, here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.
The officials of Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank and Faysal Bank graced the occasion with their presence while Jinnah Polo Fields officials, polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion to watch and enjoy the nail-biting polo match between DS Polo and FG Polo, won by the former.
The match was a showcase of exceptional talent and sportsmanship, with English polo star Max Charlton leading DS Polo with his remarkable skills and scoring eight of the team’s goals while teammates Nico Roberts and Ahmed Ali Tiwana added one goal each. On the opposing side, FG Polo’s Raul Laplacette impressed with seven goals, supported by Raja Mikayial Sami and Andres Fernando, who each scored once.
The match kicked off with an intense first chukker, where both teams showcased their prowess by netting two goals apiece, setting the scoreboard at 2-2. The momentum continued into the second chukker, with both teams locked in a tight contest, each adding three goals to their tally and concluding the chukker at a deadlock of 5-5. The competition remained fierce in the third chukker, with both sides contributing two more goals each, keeping the score evenly matched at 7-7.
The fourth chukker opened with FG Polo capitalizing on a 30-yard penalty, taking a brief 8-7 lead. However, DS Polo responded with vigor, scoring two consecutive goals to edge ahead with a 9-8 lead. The tension mounted in the fifth and decisive chukker as FG Polo leveled the score at 9-9 with an equalizing goal. The teams continued to exchange offensive plays in a bid for the decisive goal, but it remained elusive.
In the match’s climactic moments, DS Polo broke through, securing the match-winning goal to seal a nail-biting 10-9 victory. The match was officiated by Nico Scortichini and Mark John Holmes, ensuring a fair and competitive spirit throughout. Tomorrow (Tuesday), BN Polo will compete against DS Polo.