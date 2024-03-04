First fast of Ramazan likely on March 12 

ISLAMABAD - With the country preparing for the upcoming month of Ramadan, which is less than two weeks away, it is likely that the holy month will commence on March 12 in Pakistan. As per weather expert Jawad Memon, though the moon for the month of Ra­madan will be born on March 10, it will not be visible at the time and can only be seen via the naked eye by March 11. “First taraweeh will be ob­served on the night of March 11 [whereas] its 95 percent probable that the first fast will be on March 12,” Memon said. As per tradition, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would convene in Islamabad — with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sight­ing reports and announce the sighting of the moon. The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Mus­lims around the world observ­ing fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — de­pending on the geographical locations across the globe.