Forgotten Pakistanis

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the plight of over 23,000 Pakistani citizens currently languishing in foreign jails. As highlighted in the recent Senate Human Rights Committee meeting, this issue requires immediate attention from the government.
While it is unquestionable that those who deliberately commit crimes abroad must face the consequences, it is important to acknowledge that many fall victim to unforeseen circumstances or endure excessive sentences for minor offences due to their unfamiliarity with foreign legal systems.
Statistics reveal that the majority of Pakistani inmates are detained in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with a significant number also imprisoned in Greece, India, and other countries. However, the nature of the charges varies significantly based on the region. For instance, in Gulf states, most convictions are drug-related, while Greek prisoners face immigration-related offences and charges of illegal entry. In India, many Pakistanis are serving time for inadvertently crossing the border or overstaying the permitted duration of their stay.
Those travelling abroad must be informed by the state that drug trafficking and illegal migration can entail harsh penalties, including capital punishment and lengthy jail terms. Moreover, those being imprisoned or being tried abroad need to be given full consular access and represented by lawyers who are fully conversant with local laws. Agreements need to be inked with more states so that convicts can complete their sentences in Pakistan. Additionally, particular attention should be given to Pakistani prisoners in India, due to frayed bilateral ties.
The government has a moral obligation to safeguard the rights and well-being of all Pakistani citizens, including those incarcerated abroad. Therefore, they should take swift and decisive action to address this pressing issue.
SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,
Larkana.