Four held for stealing oil from refinery pipeline

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in stealing oil from a pipeline in Korangi. Police said that they got a lead that an organised gang had raised some structure at a desolate place within the remit of the Awami Colony police station to steal oil from an underground pipeline that transports the commodity from port to a refinery in Korangi. They said that the suspects filled their tankers with the stolen oil and sold it in the market. The police said that they had arrested the owner and driver of the oil tanker and two others in a raid carried out out today. Earlier in January, the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) had filed a police case against some suspects and stated that they leased a warehouse only to tap into an underground pipeline to steal oil. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman, identified as Sabira Khatoon, was found dead in her Arambagh flat.