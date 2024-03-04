Monday, March 04, 2024
Four held for stealing oil from refinery pipeline

Agencies
March 04, 2024
KARACHI  -  Police claimed to have arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in stealing oil from a pipeline in Korangi. Police said that they got a lead that an organised gang had raised some structure at a desolate place within the remit of the Awami Col­ony police station to steal oil from an underground pipeline that transports the commodity from port to a refinery in Korangi. They said that the suspects filled their tankers with the stolen oil and sold it in the market. The police said that they had ar­rested the owner and driver of the oil tanker and two others in a raid carried out out today. Earlier in January, the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) had filed a police case against some suspects and stated that they leased a warehouse only to tap into an underground pipeline to steal oil. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman, identified as Sabira Khatoon, was found dead in her Arambagh flat.

