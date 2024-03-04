Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four killed, 12 injured as passenger coach overturns

Agencies
March 04, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

CHINIOT   -   At least four people were killed and 12 others injured when an over speeding passenger coaster turned turtle here on Sunday, res­cue sources said. According to details, the accident took place at Chiniot-Sargodha road near Ahmad Nagar where a passenger coaster overturned while overtak­ing another coaster. As a result of accident, four pas­sengers were killed on the spot while 12 others sus­tained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital where four injured were discharged af­ter first medical aid.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709505299.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024