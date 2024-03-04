Four killed, 12 injured as passenger coach overturns

CHINIOT - At least four people were killed and 12 others injured when an over speeding passenger coaster turned turtle here on Sunday, res­cue sources said. According to details, the accident took place at Chiniot-Sargodha road near Ahmad Nagar where a passenger coaster overturned while overtak­ing another coaster. As a result of accident, four pas­sengers were killed on the spot while 12 others sus­tained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital where four injured were discharged af­ter first medical aid.