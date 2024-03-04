Four killed, 12 injured as passenger coach overturns

CHINIOT - At least four people were killed and 12 others injured when an over speeding passenger coaster turned turtle here on Sunday, rescue sources said. According to details, the accident took place at Chiniot-Sargodha road near Ahmad Nagar where a passenger coaster overturned while overtaking another coaster. As a result of accident, four passengers were killed on the spot while 12 others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital where four injured were discharged after first medical aid.