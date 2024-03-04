Free medical, dental camp held at LPC

LAHORE - The Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Sun­day organised a free medical camp for members and their families with the support of Private Nursing Col­leges Federation. In the medical camp, general check-up, gynecological prob­lems, dental diseases, eye examina­tion, nutrition issues, free sugar check, and free blood pressure was checked. Specialist General Physician Dr Jameel Baloch, Dr Shumaila, Dr. Saba, Dr. Osa­ma Asif, Dr. Abdul Rahman, Dr Ayman and paramedical staff participated in the medical camp and examined the patients, participating in the medical camp for prescribed treatment and provided medicines. LPC President Ar­shad Ansari, Vice President Amjad Us­mani, Secretary Zahid Abid, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shehzad, Fatima Mukhtar welcomed doctors, members of Lahore Press Club and their families who partici­pated in the camp.