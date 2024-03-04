Free medical, dental camp held at LPC

LAHORE - The Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Sunday organised a free medical camp for members and their families with the support of Private Nursing Colleges Federation. In the medical camp, general check-up, gynecological problems, dental diseases, eye examination, nutrition issues, free sugar check, and free blood pressure was checked. Specialist General Physician Dr Jameel Baloch, Dr Shumaila, Dr. Saba, Dr. Osama Asif, Dr. Abdul Rahman, Dr Ayman and paramedical staff participated in the medical camp and examined the patients, participating in the medical camp for prescribed treatment and provided medicines. LPC President Arshad Ansari, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Secretary Zahid Abid, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shehzad, Fatima Mukhtar welcomed doctors, members of Lahore Press Club and their families who participated in the camp.