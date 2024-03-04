Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gilani to contest Senate election

Gilani to contest Senate election
Agencies
March 04, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   On the instructions of the party’s high command, former prime minister and PPP stalwart Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday he would contest the election for a Senate seat scheduled to be held on March 14. In this regard, Gilani has submitted his nomination pa­pers to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan through his lawyers. The PPP leadership will decide who will be the party’s candidate in the elec­tion for the National Assembly seat vacated by Gilani before contesting the Senate election. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1709446342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024