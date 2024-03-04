Gilani to contest Senate election

ISLAMABAD - On the instructions of the party’s high command, former prime minister and PPP stalwart Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday he would contest the election for a Senate seat scheduled to be held on March 14. In this regard, Gilani has submitted his nomination pa­pers to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan through his lawyers. The PPP leadership will decide who will be the party’s candidate in the elec­tion for the National Assembly seat vacated by Gilani before contesting the Senate election.