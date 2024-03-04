Gilani to contest Senate election

ISLAMABAD - On the instructions of the party’s high command, former prime minister and PPP stalwart Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday he would contest the election for a Senate seat scheduled to be held on March 14. In this regard, Gilani has submitted his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan through his lawyers. The PPP leadership will decide who will be the party’s candidate in the election for the National Assembly seat vacated by Gilani before contesting the Senate election.