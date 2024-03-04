Gohar elected PTI chief unopposed

ISLAMABAD - Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was declared the PTI chairman again in the fresh intra-party elections, according to the results shared by the party’s spokesperson and Chief Election Commissioner Raoof Hassan here on Sunday.
Gohar Ali Khan won the chairman’s election unopposed, Hassan announced during a press conference. This is the third time PTI has conducted intra-party polls in the past two years following its December 2 elections which resulted in its electoral ‘Bat’ symbol ultimately being revoked by the Supreme Court. Gohar was elected the PTI chairman, also unopposed, for the first time in December 2 elections.
Prior to that, the party held elections in June 2022, which the ECP had annulled on November 23, terming them “highly objectionable”. Following the decision to scheduling the new intra-party polls on March 3, jailed PTI leader Imran Khan had nominated Barrister Ali Zafar for the position of chairman. However, days later, according to sources, Zafar refused to accept the chairmanship, following which Imran nominated Barrister Gohar again for the party’s chief
Addressing the press conference, Hassan announced that Gohar had won the chairman’s position unopposed since there were no other contestants. He said initially there were four applications for the position from Omar Ayub, Ashraf Jabbar, Naveed Anjum Khan and Barrister Gohar. Three applications were accepted, while that of Naveed was rejected.Naveed’s application was rejected because he contested the February 8 general elections against a PTI-supported candidate, after which his party membership was cancelled on February 11, Raoof added. He noted that a second reason for the rejection was that despite Naveed applying for party membership again on February 24, a precondition to contesting the intra-party elections was to have been an uninterrupted member for at least 6 months. Later, Jabbar and Ayub also “graciously withdrew their applications for the sake of party unity and harmony”, Raoof said further. “Because of the same, there were no candidates against Gohar, so we declared him the uncontested winner. He has been elected party chairman unopposed,” Hasan said. Hassan further said that Omar Ayub Khan was also elected PTI’s secretary general unopposed, since there were no other nominations for the position. He said that cumulative results for the elections held for the party’s provincial presidents will be announced later. He stressed that the new intra-party elections were held in accordance with guidelines set out by the Election Commission of Pakistan, noting that the party’s previous two elections “ran into some trouble” with the electoral watchdog. it is likely that the party will approach the ECP with the notified results so as to get the symbol ‘Bat’ again.