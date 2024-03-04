Govt decides not to include provincial projects to PSDP

FINANCIAL CONSTRAINTS.

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has de­cided not to include provincial na­ture projects in the upcoming Pub­lic Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25, while, owing to financial constraints, only 10 per cent new schemes will be added to the next fiscal development portfo­lio, it is learnt reliably here. Due to fiscal constraints and huge throw forward, inclusion of new proj­ects in infrastructure sector should be minimized, said the Ministry of Planning in the guidelines issued to all the Federal Ministries/Divisions and provinces for the preparation of PSDP 2024-25.

The guidelines further said that only 10 per cent of development budget FY2024-25 should be consid­ered for allocation to new projects, with particular focus on supporting exports, enhancing productivity, fos­tering competitiveness, deepening and spreading digital infrastructure, innovation driven enterprises, in­dustrial development, agroindustry and seed development, blue econ­omy, science & technology, R&D and innovation reforms. “Priority should be accorded to allocation of development funds to strategic and core ongoing projects, with particu­lar focus on water resources, trans­port and communications, and ener­gy sectors, the guidelines added.

Similarly, all the stakeholders have been asked that priority should be accorded to projects with 80% plus expenditure in all sectors with the aim of completing them during FY2024-25,Ministries/Divisions may ensure allocation according to annual phasing of on-going projects while remaining within the Indica­tive Budget Ceiling (IBC) as Public Finance Management Act, 2019.

While making allocations for PSDP projects, DDWP-approved projects will only be allocated resources af­ter full needed allocations have been made, said the Planning Ministry.