Govt decides not to include provincial projects to PSDP

FINANCIAL CONSTRAINTS.
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided not to include provincial nature projects in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25, while, owing to financial constraints, only 10 per cent new schemes will be added to the next fiscal development portfolio, it is learnt reliably here. Due to fiscal constraints and huge throw forward, inclusion of new projects in infrastructure sector should be minimized, said the Ministry of Planning in the guidelines issued to all the Federal Ministries/Divisions and provinces for the preparation of PSDP 2024-25.
The guidelines further said that only 10 per cent of development budget FY2024-25 should be considered for allocation to new projects, with particular focus on supporting exports, enhancing productivity, fostering competitiveness, deepening and spreading digital infrastructure, innovation driven enterprises, industrial development, agroindustry and seed development, blue economy, science & technology, R&D and innovation reforms. “Priority should be accorded to allocation of development funds to strategic and core ongoing projects, with particular focus on water resources, transport and communications, and energy sectors, the guidelines added.
Similarly, all the stakeholders have been asked that priority should be accorded to projects with 80% plus expenditure in all sectors with the aim of completing them during FY2024-25,Ministries/Divisions may ensure allocation according to annual phasing of on-going projects while remaining within the Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) as Public Finance Management Act, 2019.
While making allocations for PSDP projects, DDWP-approved projects will only be allocated resources after full needed allocations have been made, said the Planning Ministry.