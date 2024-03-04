Monday, March 04, 2024
Govt decides not to include provincial projects to PSDP

Only 10 per cent new schemes to be added to next fiscal development portfolio

Fawad Yousafzai
March 04, 2024
FINANCIAL CONSTRAINTS.

 

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government has de­cided not to include provincial na­ture projects in the upcoming Pub­lic Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25, while, owing to financial constraints, only 10 per cent new schemes will be added to the next fiscal development portfo­lio, it is learnt reliably here. Due to fiscal constraints and huge throw forward, inclusion of new proj­ects in infrastructure sector should be minimized, said the Ministry of Planning in the guidelines issued to all the Federal Ministries/Divisions and provinces for the preparation of PSDP 2024-25.

The guidelines further said that only 10 per cent of development budget FY2024-25 should be consid­ered for allocation to new projects, with particular focus on supporting exports, enhancing productivity, fos­tering competitiveness, deepening and spreading digital infrastructure, innovation driven enterprises, in­dustrial development, agroindustry and seed development, blue econ­omy, science & technology, R&D and innovation reforms. “Priority should be accorded to allocation of development funds to strategic and core ongoing projects, with particu­lar focus on water resources, trans­port and communications, and ener­gy sectors, the guidelines added.

Similarly, all the stakeholders have been asked that priority should be accorded to projects with 80% plus expenditure in all sectors with the aim of completing them during FY2024-25,Ministries/Divisions may ensure allocation according to annual phasing of on-going projects while remaining within the Indica­tive Budget Ceiling (IBC) as Public Finance Management Act, 2019.

While making allocations for PSDP projects, DDWP-approved projects will only be allocated resources af­ter full needed allocations have been made, said the Planning Ministry.

Fawad Yousafzai

