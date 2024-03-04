Hearings on NAB references against CM Sindh and Raja Pervez Ashraf adjourned till Mid-April

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana while presiding the hearings at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad today, adjourned the hearing of Nooriabad Power Plant, fake account reference till March 18th, 2023.

Former Chairman, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Khursheed Anwar Jamali along with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Omni Groups's Anwar Majeed including 14 others are accused in the reference Filed by NAB in January 2021.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah along with Syed Nasir Hussain appeared earlier today at Accountability Court, Islamabad. Prosecutor Usman Masood of NAB argued before the court that the case was sent to Anti Corruption Establishment and they have issued a restraining order on this case. He further argued that the jurisdiction of the case is yet to be determined and in light of the Supreme Court judgment on September 15th, the Accountability Court can't give a final verdict on the cases until further orders from the Supreme Court, hence the hearing should be adjourned.

Barrister Umair Majeed Malik who was representing CM Sindh pleaded in court that the hearing must be adjourned for a longer date because all the accused come from Karachi and CM Sindh is also busy in the formation of the cabinet.

After listening to the arguments Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the hearing till April 18th and also told that CM Sindh could also apply for exemption from the next hearings.

Meanwhile, Former speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf's references in the NAB hearing were also adjourned till April 22nd. There are 2 references against Mr. Ashraf in rental power plant cases which were filed by NAB in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Former Judge Arshad Tabrez representing Raja Pervez Ashraf argued before the court that this court can't make the final judgment in light of the Supreme judgment, and amendments in the National Accountability ordinance, and the matter should be kept pending until further Supreme Court orders are issued.