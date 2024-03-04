In his maiden meeting as PM, Shehbaz seeks new IMF bailout plan

After assuming the top office for the second consecutive time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued directives to immediately enter negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new loan under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The newly-elected premier, in his maiden meeting on the economy held within hours after his oath-taking ceremony, issued a set of directives focusing on the revival of the bleeding economy, according to a statement issued by the PM Office on Monday.

The secretary of finance, present during the meeting being chaired by the prime minister, briefed Shehbaz on the current economic situation of the country, which is passing through one of the most testing times — both politically and economically.



"We were given a mandate to improve the country’s economy [...] this is our government’s top priority," said the premier in the meeting in which he ordered formulating emergency steps for economic revival.



Economic experts have suggested that the new government enter a fresh IMF programme as the economy remains in dire straits with no quick fixes available.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, during electioneering, had also made it clear that if his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), were to come into power, it would not hold back and enter into a new programme with the Fund.

It emerged last month that Pakistan planned to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the IMF to help the new government repay billions in debt due this year, Bloomberg reported citing a Pakistani official, adding that the talks with the global lender were likely to commence in March or April.

The country averted default last summer thanks to a short-term IMF bailout, but the programme expires this month, and a new government will have to negotiate a long-term arrangement to keep the $350-billion economy stable.



During the huddle, the premier vowed to provide maximum facilities to the business community and promote investments by adopting effective policies and legislation, as per the statement,

In a briefing, the premier was told that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cleared tax refunds worth Rs65 billion. To this, PM Shehbaz said that those taxpayers who were working for betterment of the national economy and positively contributing to exports would be encouraged at state level.



He emphasised “automation” for maintaing transparency in the highest tax collection body. Premier Shehbaz ordered to immediately commence work on automation of the FBR, and other institutions.

Besides giving instructions on reform plans for institutions, the premier issued special directives to expedite the implementation of the privatisation plan for loss-making state-owned entities to avoid fiscal burden on the national economy.

He also ordered constitution of a high-level committee to devise a comprehensive strategy to reduce perks of the government board members.

Reviewing steps to address the longstanding issue of power and gas thefts, PM Shehbaz issued orders for devising a strategy to introduce smart metering in both sectors to reduce line losses.

He also stressed on effective strategies to financially empower youth by providing loans from banks, other financial institutions for small and medium-level businesses.

A strategy was also sought by the premier to reduce government expenditures by merging or closing institutions that are not required for the functioning of the state machinery.

He also directed to further strengthen the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) whose establishment was a “very important step for economic stability”.

According to the PMO statement, PM Shehbaz scheduled its next session on the FBR-related matters. The premier promised emergency steps for facilitating the nation besides assuring to provide maximum assistance to the business community, investors, and youth of the country.



