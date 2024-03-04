Monday, March 04, 2024
Injured suspect arrested after encounter

APP
March 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near the WAPDA Em­ployees Labour Hall in Khokhar Mohalla. The po­lice spokesman informed here on Sunday that sus­pects riding on a motorbike tried to escape when a mobile van of the City police station signalled them to stop for checking. He alleged that the suspects opened fire on the police to evade their arrest but one of them got injured when the police fired back. He added that the injured suspect Adnan Shaikh alias Adu was rounded up in injured condition but his accomplice escaped. Adu was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery of his wounds.

APP

