‘Jim and Tonic’ gallops to glory in prestigious Pakistan Derby

LAHORE - ‘Jim and Tonic’ outpaced its rivals to win the coveted Pakistan Derby in a thrill­ing showdown held at the Lahore Race Club. The coun­try’s biggest derby race, held on Sunday, saw a challeng­ing competition among 14 elite horses and mares vying for supremacy in the coun­try’s premier 2400-meter horse race. Amidst a field of strong contenders, it was Jim and Tonic, skillfully guided by jockey Wali Muhammad Awan, who emerged victori­ous, demonstrating remark­able speed and agility to dom­inate the race from an early stage and earning a prize of Rs 4 million. Farhan King clinched the second spot and Spartacus claimed the third place. The day was filled with excitement, featuring several other races that highlighted the prowess of horses such as Dil Aviz, Swift Retweet, Lady Champion, Black Tiger, and Merchant of Venice.