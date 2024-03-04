Joint session summoned on 9th for presidential election

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq yes­terday summoned the joint sitting of parliament for the presidential election on March 9.

The joint sitting would be held on March 9 at 10am and members of both the houses have been informed by the national assembly secretariat.

The NA Speaker called the joint sitting in exer­cise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Presidential Election Rules, 1988.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had fixed March 9 for polling to elect the new Presi­dent, which will be held simultaneously at the Par­liament House, Islamabad, and the four provincial assemblies. The ruling alliance has fielded former president Asif Ali Zardari for the coveted office. Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chief of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, is the candidate of opposition for the slot. The nomination papers of Asif Zardari were filed at the two high courts in Islamabad and Karachi by Pakistan People’s Par­ty leader Farooq H. Naek and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Latif Khosa, Omer Ayub and others submitted Achakzai’s nomination papers at the Islamabad High Court.

The president is elected through an electorate that comprises leg­islators from both houses of Paki­stan’s parliament, the Senate, and the National Assembly, as well as the country’s four provincial as­semblies.

Elected for a five-year term, the president is a ceremonial head of state that has limited powers. The Prime Minister of the country, who heads the government, has more executive powers to manage the affairs of the country.

Backed by the PPP and the Pa­kistan Muslim League (Nawaz) coalition, former president Asif Ali Zardari is set to secure anoth­er term in office. Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the PPP, previously served as president of Pakistan from 2008-2013. The government led by his party from 2008-2013 was the first one to serve a full term.

The election on March 9 takes place months after the end of in­cumbent President Arif Alvi’s term as the 13th president of Pakistan. President Alvi’s five-year term ended in September last year, but a President may continue to stay in office constitutionally until his suc­cessor is elected to the presidency.