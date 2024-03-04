JUI-F will sit in parliament but with reservations, says Fazl

KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the people of Pakistan do not recognize the incumbent parliament as it is a product of ‘rigging’. Addressing a presser here on Sunday, the JUI-F chief said that the newly-elected parliamentarians are not representatives of the people but a product of rigging. He said that the general elections 2024 are the most ‘rigged’ exercise in the country’s history, vowing to carry out a country-wide movement against the same.

He said that the JUI-F would chalk out a plan for the country-wide movement against what he termed massive rigging in the elections. The JUI-F chief said that democracy and par­liament are losing dignity after the ‘massive rigging’ in the elections. “Sindh and Baloch­istan assemblies were bought. The current rulers will not be recognized by the people as they are the product of rigging,” Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman said.

Fazl also said that he wants to vote for Mah­mood Achakzai — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate for the presidential election — but his party’s decision demands otherwise. He, however, ruled out the possibility of joining hands with the allied parties, saying that the environment for a grand alliance is not yet there.

“We will be where the opposition benches are. We will go to the parliament and protest,” he added. Achakzai, the chief of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), has been nom­inated as the presidential candidate against Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who is a joint candidate of the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and oth­er political parties part of the coalition set to form a government at the Centre.

In a veiled jibe, Fazl said that those who knew he would be the presidential candidate against them offered money.

He said that the politicians should stand by their commitments, therefore, he still has the same stance regarding the Imran Khan-found­ed party — the PTI. “We want to have an en­vironment where differences could be re­moved,” he added.