Kabaddi continues to ruin venue of FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2

The Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, slated to host the crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 match between Pakistan and Jordan on March 21, is currently being used for a National Kabaddi Championship.

This ongoing event has led to the deterioration of the pitch, casting doubts on the stadium's preparedness for the upcoming international football fixture. Typically, venues slated for high-profile matches undergo the best preparations to ensure they meet international standards. However, the decision of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to hold a kabaddi tournament at the same venue has resulted in significant wear and tear on the pitch, potentially jeopardizing the quality of play for the football match.

The situation stems from what appears to be a lack of foresight by the PSB officials, whose oversight has allowed the kabaddi event to proceed without considering the impact on the stadium's infrastructure. With the championship set to continue for several more days, the damage to the pitch is likely to worsen, raising serious questions about the venue's management and the prioritization of its use.

The ground staff at Jinnah Stadium now face a daunting challenge to restore the pitch to a condition befitting an event of such magnitude, with limited time available. It is high time for the PSB to stop the kabaddi event at the venue and start preparing it for the mega event.

Additionally, logistical issues have been compounded by the failure to install adequate lighting at the venue. It is worth mentioning here that the PFF has already communicated to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding the venue of the match which is Jinnah Stadium Islamabad and the time as well which is around 2:00 pm.

Now there is a dire need for the PSB for better planning and resource allocation to safeguard the integrity of sports infrastructure, especially when hosting events that garner international attention.