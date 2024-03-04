Monday, March 04, 2024
Man accused of molesting minor boy held

Our Staff Reporter
March 04, 2024
ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested an accused in­volved in molestation of a minor boy. As per details, Imran Mehmood told po­lice that his eight year old son had been sexually as­saulted by Muhammad Mushtaq r/o village Vee­ro. Police on the orders of DPO Attock Ghayas Gul constituted teams to arrest the culprit. The team using modern and conventional techniques arrested the culprit and sent him behind the bars. DPO in his message to the public has asked them take care of children and assured that police would not take lenient view in such cases and will bring the culprits to justice.

