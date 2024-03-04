Man held with 1200 kites

SIALKOT - The district police arrested a man and recovered 1200 kites during a crackdown on kite-flying activity, here on Sunday. According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur Police Station Mian Abdul Razzak, along with a police team, arrested one Umar with kites of different sizes in the jurisdiction of Muradpur here. The police registered a case under the Kite Flying Act and sent the accused behind bars.
ADC GENERAL CHAIRS SPECIAL PRICEMAGISTRATES MEETING
A meeting of special price magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi here on Sunday. All special magistrates including assistant commissioners of four tehsils participated in the meeting. Kazmi directed the magistrates to speed up action against hoarders and profiteers and ensure supply of food items to consumers at fixed rates. The secretary industries highlighted the performance of magistrates for the month of February and said that 39 special magistrates conducted a total of 44,061 inspections during the month.