Monday, March 04, 2024
Man held with 1200 kites

Agencies
March 04, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  The district police arrested a man and recovered 1200 kites during a crackdown on kite-flying activity, here on Sunday. According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur Police Station Mian Abdul Razzak, along with a police team, arrested one Umar with kites of different sizes in the ju­risdiction of Muradpur here. The police registered a case under the Kite Flying Act and sent the ac­cused behind bars.

ADC GENERAL CHAIRS SPECIAL PRICEMAGISTRATES MEETING

A meeting of special price magistrates was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi here on Sunday. All special magis­trates including assistant commissioners of four tehsils participated in the meeting. Kazmi directed the magistrates to speed up action against hoard­ers and profiteers and ensure supply of food items to consumers at fixed rates. The secretary indus­tries highlighted the performance of magistrates for the month of February and said that 39 special magistrates conducted a total of 44,061 inspec­tions during the month.

Agencies

