More than 30 killed in heavy rains in KP, Balochistan

PESHAWAR/QUETTA - More than 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Balochistan during days of heavy downpours, with thou­sands of schools closed, officials said Sunday. Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disrup­tion in some areas of the country, in­cluding the closure of all schools in Balochistan province until Thursday. Eighteen children were among 26 killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince as a result of collapsed buildings.

“As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individu­als have lost their lives,” said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Au­thority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another person was killed in a landslide and more than 150 houses were also damaged. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed author­ities to provide relief and compensa­tion cheques to the affected families. He directed for opening of closed roads and providing facilities to peo­ple stuck in rains and landslidings.

The chief minister also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district ad­ministrations to be alert and facil­itate people. Six tourists were res­cued in Malamjabba, said DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan. He said that directives had been issued to all DCs in this regard.

In Balochistan, five people were killed when buildings collapsed on Thursday and Friday, said Ja­hanzain Khan, head of the disas­ter management agency. Damaged roads, floods and landslides have cut villages off from main towns in Balochistan, while major roads were blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, lo­cal media reported. Pakistan’s Me­teorological Department antici­pates further rainfall and snowfall across the region on Sunday.

The Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) said that the recent rains in Balochistan damaged 237 houses.

According to PDMA report, five people including three children and a woman were killed in separate rain related incidents in Barkhan and Kharan while another was in­jured. The rains also completely demolished 82 houses while 155 houses were partially damaged, the report added.