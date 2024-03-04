Musical function mesmerises audience in concluding ceremony of Qalandar Urs

HYDERABAD - A musical ceremony was held on the last day of 772th annual Urs of Lal Shabaz Qalandar. Qalandri Dhamal of Famous Singers Sha­man Ali Miraali and Taj Mastani enthralled the audience while Zamin Ali, Manzoor Sakhirani, Sumera Ali, Saba Sahar and Rajib Faqir were also ap­plauded for their fabulous performances. Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ali Zulfiqar distributed Shahbaz awards and Shahbaz Shield awards to sing­ers and different personalities including, Rajab Faqeer who received the award of the best singer. Secretary Shahbaz Mela Committee and Assistant Commissioner Sehwan M Ali Gopang, Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Sehwan Dr. Moin uddin, DSP Sehwan Ali Mujtaba Dhare­jo, officers of district and notables attended the musical ceremony.