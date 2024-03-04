Napoli beat Juventus 2-1 to hurt their Serie A title chances

Napoli beat Juventus 2-1 on Sunday to hurt their Italian Serie A title chances.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted the hosts’ first goal in the 42nd minute at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Juventus' Italian attacker Federico Chiesa equalized the score in the 81st minute.

Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen missed a penalty kick given by a VAR decision, but his teammate Giacomo Raspadori came to the rescue and scored to bring victory to his team in the 88th minute.

With this result, the point gap between leaders Inter Milan, with 69 points and one more game to play, and followers Juventus extended to 12 points.

Third-place AC Milan are just one point behind Juventus with 56 points.