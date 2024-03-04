Nepra approves key renewable energy projects for KE territory

KARACHI - In a significant development, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted approval for two of the three Requests for Pro­posals (RFPs) submitted by K-Electric (KE) for the addi­tion of renewable energy to its power generation fleet.

These approvals are a mile­stone in KE’s strategic plan to integrate renewable energy into its operations; thereby, contrib­uting to a cleaner and more sus­tainable energy future. Under the approved RFPs, solar projects would be installed within KE’s territory, aligning closely with the power utility’s commitment to diversify its generation mix with renewable energy resources.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of KE, empha­sized the importance of these ap­provals, saying, “As we strive to­wards the goal to incorporate at least 30 percent renewables into our fleet by 2030, the approval of these RFPs by NEPRA serves as a cornerstone of our ambitious plan. The impending commence­ment of the installation process signifies a tangible step forward in KE’s journey towards a green­er energy ecosystem.”

“With the necessary regula­tory approvals in place, KE is poised to initiate the implemen­tation phase promptly, aiming at expediting the integration of renewable energy solutions into its system, he said, adding that this initiative underscores KE’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and environ­mental stewardship, while also contributing to the broader na­tional agenda of transitioning towards clean energy resourc­es.” Alvi extended his gratitude to NEPRA, and all other stake­holders involved for their sup­port and collaboration through­out the approval process.