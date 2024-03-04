NTDC energises another 160-MVA transformer at Daud Khel grid station

AHORE - The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) teams have successfully installed/added 160 MVA 220/132kV auto-transformer (T-4), make Jiangsu Huepang China, along with complete 220kV Dia at 220kV grid station at Daud Khel. The said 160 MVA auto-transformer has been energised, the company’s spokesman disclosed this to the media on Sunday.
He said that in its commitment to ensure smooth power supply, the NTDC has achieved a significant milestone by enhancing the capacity of its transmission network through the System Constraints Removal Programme.
He said that this is the 3rd auto-transformer installed during a span of one month. Earlier initiatives involved the replacement and augmentation of two auto-transformers at the Ghakkar and Okara grid stations. At the Ghakkar station, a 160 MVA auto-transformer was replaced with a 250 MVA, 220/132 kV unit, while a new 160 MVA 220/132kV auto-transformer (T-3) was installed at the Okara grid station. These efforts have collectively added 570 MVA to the transmission capacity.
These projects have been completed under National Transmission Modernisation Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank. This augmentation is poised to enhance the grid stations’ capacity, catering to the growing demand from regions served by GEPCO, LESCO, PESCO, and FESCO. The increased capacity not only benefits industrial, agricultural, and domestic consumers but also improves the system reliability.
The NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the Project Delivery (North) teams for their dedication and successful execution of these projects.