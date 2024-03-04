NTDC energises another 160-MVA transformer at Daud Khel grid station

AHORE - The National Transmission and Despatch Com­pany Limited (NTDC) teams have successfully installed/added 160 MVA 220/132kV auto-trans­former (T-4), make Jiangsu Hue­pang China, along with complete 220kV Dia at 220kV grid station at Daud Khel. The said 160 MVA auto-transformer has been en­ergised, the company’s spokes­man disclosed this to the media on Sunday.

He said that in its commitment to ensure smooth power supply, the NTDC has achieved a signifi­cant milestone by enhancing the capacity of its transmission net­work through the System Con­straints Removal Programme.

He said that this is the 3rd au­to-transformer installed during a span of one month. Earlier initia­tives involved the replacement and augmentation of two auto-trans­formers at the Ghakkar and Okara grid stations. At the Ghakkar sta­tion, a 160 MVA auto-transform­er was replaced with a 250 MVA, 220/132 kV unit, while a new 160 MVA 220/132kV auto-transform­er (T-3) was installed at the Oka­ra grid station. These efforts have collectively added 570 MVA to the transmission capacity.

These projects have been com­pleted under National Transmis­sion Modernisation Project (NT­MP-I), funded by the World Bank. This augmentation is poised to en­hance the grid stations’ capacity, catering to the growing demand from regions served by GEPCO, LESCO, PESCO, and FESCO. The increased capacity not only ben­efits industrial, agricultural, and domestic consumers but also im­proves the system reliability.

The NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the Project Delivery (North) teams for their dedication and successful execution of these projects.