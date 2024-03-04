Opp creates chaos during PM election

ISLAMABAD - Opposition lawmakers protested as Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the prime minister for a second time running.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-backed legislators carried por­traits of Imran Khan and stood in front of Sharif when he began his speech, shouting “vote thief” and “shame”. Sharif denounced their actions, saying they were caus­ing chaos in parliament.

The House soon began echo­ing with slogans raised by the opposition members in favour of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and against the alleged rig­ging that took place in the Febru­ary 8 elections.

After the victory speech of PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif, PTI-backed SIC lawmaker Omar Ayub Khan dubbed PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif a “product” of Form 47.

PTI termed the February 8 gener­al elections as “rigged” and claimed that they had won the elections as per the results of Form 45s but their mandate was stolen and the results were changed in Form 47s.

Taking the floor in the NA, Ayub accused the ruling alliance of de­nying a level-playing field to the Imran Khan-founded party.

The PTI leader demanded to re­lease of their party’s leadership and women political prisoners.

The National Assembly session has been adjourned till Monday at 11am.