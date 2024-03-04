Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, 72pc increase recorded

MULTAN - Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 8,393,090 bales have reached gin­ning factories across the country till February 29, 2024, recording an increase in arrivals by 72.16 percent compared to correspond­ing period of the last year 2023.

According to a fortnightly re­port of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 8,385,752 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Pun­jab were recorded at over 4.2 mil­lion or 4,278,312 bales, recording an increase in arrival by 42.79.

Sindh generated over 4.1 mil­lion or 4,114,778 bales with 118.99 percent increase re­corded. Textile sector bought 7,892,085 bales while exporters purchased 292,726 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cot­ton season 2023-24.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 1,695,410 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,164,491 bales. Total 56 ginning factories were operation­al in the country. Exactly 208,279 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.