The Karnak Temple Complex, located near Luxor on the east bank of the Nile in Egypt, stands as one of the largest religious sites in the world. Constructed over a span of two mil­lennia, from the Middle Kingdom to the Ptolema­ic period, it showcases the architectural prowess and religious fervour of ancient Egyptian civiliza­tion. Dedicated primarily to the god Amun, Karnak comprises a vast array of temples, pylons, obelisks, and colossal statues. Its grandeur reflects the pow­er and wealth of the pharaohs who contributed to its expansion. Today, it remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site, drawing visitors from around the globe to marvel at its magnificence