Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Civilization began the first time an angry person cast a word instead of a rock.” –Sigmund Freud

Past in Perspective
March 04, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Karnak Temple Complex, located near Luxor on the east bank of the Nile in Egypt, stands as one of the largest religious sites in the world. Constructed over a span of two mil­lennia, from the Middle Kingdom to the Ptolema­ic period, it showcases the architectural prowess and religious fervour of ancient Egyptian civiliza­tion. Dedicated primarily to the god Amun, Karnak comprises a vast array of temples, pylons, obelisks, and colossal statues. Its grandeur reflects the pow­er and wealth of the pharaohs who contributed to its expansion. Today, it remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site, drawing visitors from around the globe to marvel at its magnificence

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709505299.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024