Pcmea delegation meets Customs collector

LAHORE - A Pakistan Carpet Manufac­turers and Exporters As­sociation (PCMEA) delega­tion led by its Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf called on Collector Customs (Appraisement West) Zahra Haider to discuss their prob­lems related to the Customs Department. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir and Shahid Hassan Sheikh were also among the del­egates, the association’s spokesperson told media here Sunday. The delega­tion informed Collector Cus­toms Zahra Haider about their concerns regarding the suspended SRO 492 and the newly issued SRO 545 related to carpet products temporarily imported for repair, rewash and refinish. The handmade carpet in­dustry is a cottage industry, the manufacturing of a car­pet involves various stages and is a slow process lasting several months and similar­ly, carpets which are tempo­rarily imported from foreign countries for repair, rewash and refinish require time for re-manufacturing and re­turning them, they said and added that in this regard, SRO 492 was very suitable for them, but now the peri­od has been reduced by SRO 545, which has caused seri­ous concern among export­ers. The delegation said that on the pattern of registered manufacturers, commercial importers should also be given relief in customs du­ties. They expressed their gratitude to Collector Cus­toms Zahra Haider for re­activating the NLC dry port system, and hoped that she would inform the higher au­thorities of FBR about the suggestions made for solv­ing the problems.