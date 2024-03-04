PFA holds seminar under Eat Safe Kids campaign

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sun­day organized “Eat Safe Kids” Semi­nar in a private school to train the students on consuming home-cooked food items instead of street food. The seminar instructed the school ad­ministration to supply quality items at the school canteen whereas, teach­ers and parents were also informed about choosing nutritious food for children. Addressing the seminar speakers said that the future of the country is connected with the better mental and physical development of the students. “To create a disease-free healthy society, we have to work at the grassroots level”, they said. The school man­agement and parents ensured their full co­operation for the bet­ter development of the students. The partici­pants appreciated the initiatives of the Direc­tor General (PFA) and thanked the officials for a worthy activity.