PFC to take part in 4-day Intel Hong Kong expo

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) will take part in a four-day international Hong Kong expo starting from April 27 to explore busi­ness opportunities and find new global markets. The PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a meeting with a delegation of furniture manufactur­ers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday. He said, “This fair attracts thousands of exhibi­tors, investors, importers, exporters and buyers from all over the world to show­case their products.” “PFC will exhibit quality products to capture their share in international market, as it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers,” he said and added that this expo also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of prod­ucts ranging from basics to the most creative and quali­tative. Mian Kashif was op­timistic to get orders from foreign buyers at the expo. He said that the main pur­pose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP (Trade Development Authority Pakistan) is facili­tating the manufacturers of export products. He vowed to hold meetings with busi­ness tycoons for investment to avail government unprec­edented special package for foreign investors.