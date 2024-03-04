PM’s address to bring economic, social revolution: Dr Musadik

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the National Assembly would bring economic and social revolution to the country. Talking to the media at the Parliament House, he said that after the formation of the coalition government, revolutionary measures would be taken for the provision of maximum relief to the common man.
He urged the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and other private banks to provide loans to talented youth to establish their small and medium businesses that would pave the way to create employment opportunities.
Dr Musadik said the prime minister announced immense programmes to ensure economic stability, adding that the tax should be collected directly. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had prioritized the agriculture sector in his speech, adding that quality seeds would be provided to farmers to enhance production. Replying to a question, he said that strict actions would be taken against the allegedly involved in harassment of women, adding that the coalition government would actively work for women’s empowerment by launching various projects for them. He congratulated the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on winning the prime minister of Pakistan’s election.