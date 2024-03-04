Monday, March 04, 2024
PM’s address to bring economic, social revolution: Dr Musadik

Agencies
March 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said that Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the National Assembly would bring economic and social revolution to the country. Talking to the media at the Parliament House, he said that after the formation of the coalition govern­ment, revolutionary measures would be taken for the provision of maxi­mum relief to the common man.

He urged the National Bank of Pak­istan (NBP) and other private banks to provide loans to talented youth to establish their small and medium businesses that would pave the way to create employment opportunities.

Dr Musadik said the prime min­ister announced immense pro­grammes to ensure economic sta­bility, adding that the tax should be collected directly. He said that She­hbaz Sharif had prioritized the agri­culture sector in his speech, adding that quality seeds would be provided to farmers to enhance production. Replying to a question, he said that strict actions would be taken against the allegedly involved in harassment of women, adding that the coalition government would actively work for women’s empowerment by launch­ing various projects for them. He congratulated the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on winning the prime minister of Pakistan’s election.

Agencies

